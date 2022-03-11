SC Lottery
A look into Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital renovated labor, delivery unit

According to the hospital, this is the first major renovation of the unit since the hospital...
According to the hospital, this is the first major renovation of the unit since the hospital opened back in 1996. The new space includes 11 large labor and delivery rooms.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re getting our first look at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital’s newly renovated labor and delivery unit and level two nursery.

According to the hospital, this is the first major renovation of the unit since the hospital opened back in 1996. The new space includes 11 large labor and delivery rooms.

“There is plenty of room for mom, her support person and her expansive care team,” said Gretchen Morin, associate vice president and chief administrative officer of Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital. “The rooms promote safety, quality care and the ultimate patient experience.”

The hospital is also now offering two dedicated low-intervention birthing rooms which include birthing tubs and labor support equipment.

Officials released the following additional information:

By the numbers:

  • 11: number of labor and delivery rooms
  • 400 square feet: size of rooms
  • 200: square feet: previous size of rooms
  • 5: number of antepartum rooms for treating expectant mom before childbirth. Antepartum rooms are used for issues such as pre-term labor, pregnancy-induced hypertension and diabetes education.
  • 3: number of nurse stations where mom’s progress is closely monitored

