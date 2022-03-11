SC Lottery
Lowcountry organizations come together to bring digital resources to the community

The tri-county Cradle to Career Collaborative is an initiative to increase digital access among communities that have been historically under-resourced.(Live 5 News)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The tri-county Cradle to Career Collaborative is an initiative to increase digital access among communities that have been historically under-resourced.

TCCC says digital inclusion is more than just access to online education.

In Charleston and North Charleston alone, about 16,000 households are disconnected from essential aspects of life.

These include education, mental health and healthcare services, employment, skills development, and social connections.

The tri-county cradle to career collaborative says they are looking to listen and learn from these communities to provide them with the best digital access.

With the help of over 40 Lowcountry organizations, TCCC will provide options like donating computer hardware, access to broadband, and digital literacy training for the community.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg says he wants families to utilize these tools and become internet savvy.

“They cannot just learn, but also to earn and prosper. that is what we want to see in the tri-county area,” said Tecklenburg.

This initiative comes just in time for digital inclusion week starting Monday, March 14th.

TCCC and their partnering organizations will be kicking off the events by giving away 50 free tablets at Trident Tech Palmer campus. There will be affordable internet sign ups, a resource fair, and activities for kids.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

