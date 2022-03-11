SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

No. 18 Clemson takes opener over Northeastern 9-6

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 18 Clemson broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the fifth inning on its way to a 9-6 victory over Northeastern at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 13-0, while the Huskies fell to 6-6-1. The win was Clemson’s 14th in a row dating to 2021, tied for eighth longest in school history.

In the third inning, Dylan Brewer lined a run-scoring single and scored on Tyler Corbitt’s single, then the Huskies scored two two-out runs in the top of the fifth inning to tie the score 2-2. Clemson responded with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to regain the lead. Cooper Ingle extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a run-scoring single, then the Tigers plated two more runs before Max Wagner belted a two-run homer, his third of the year.

Northeastern cut into the Tiger lead with two runs in the top of the sixth inning after two Clemson errors, then Jonathan French led off the bottom of the sixth inning with his third homer of the year and Clemson added a run in the frame on Ingle’s sacrifice fly.

Tiger starter Mack Anglin (3-0) earned the win, as he gave up three hits, two runs and four walks with two strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Northeastern starter Cam Schlittler (1-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded six hits, seven runs and three walks with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dnard Gadson, 33, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in...
Man charged in deadly West Ashley hit and run
The coroner’s office says Diaquice Monroe, a 14 year-old-boy from Orangeburg, died of injuries...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police in stolen truck
Officers responded to the 100 block of Annandale Court in the Irongate neighborhood Friday...
Summerville Police investigating Friday morning shooting
The Wag Factory is a doggy daycare and boarding facility on James Island that’s been in...
Lowcountry doggy daycare forced to close its doors
Receipts obtained by a FOIA request show the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spent at least...
You Paid For It: Charleston County purchases highly customized live edge tables for $20k

Latest News

VIDEO: Wando boys soccer earns 3-0 win over Cane Bay
VIDEO: Wando boys soccer earns 3-0 win over Cane Bay
VIDEO: The Citadel's Hayden Brown enters transfer portal
VIDEO: The Citadel's Hayden Brown enters transfer portal
VIDEO: Duggar Baucom let go by The Citadel
VIDEO: Duggar Baucom let go by The Citadel
Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar (1) goes up against South Carolina forward Ta'Quan...
Mississippi St. dominates second half, beats Gamecocks 73-51