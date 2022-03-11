SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Four young children found home alone in Texas

A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office reflects on four young children found apparently abandoned. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) - Deputies found four young kids alone during a welfare check at a house in the Houston area Thursday night, and the parents are facing charges.

The two boys and two girls ranged in age from about 1 year old to 4 years old.

Two teens found the three oldest in the street, including one that was naked, police said. They told their parents, who called police.

Four young children were found left alone at a home in Spring, Texas, on Thursday night.
Four young children were found left alone at a home in Spring, Texas, on Thursday night.(Source: KHOU/CNN)

Authorities said the kids may have been alone for up to two days.

The 4-year-old told them they thought their mom was dead.

Authorities said the home was unkempt and in disarray, and the youngest may have fallen out of a crib and was on the floor.

The mother and father were found at a motel. The mom is charged with three counts of child endangerment.

A felony violation of bond conditions was filed against the dad.

The children have been taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner’s office says Diaquice Monroe, a 14 year-old-boy from Orangeburg, died of injuries...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police in stolen truck
Police said the crash happened in the 2500 block of Savannah Highway at 7:28 p.m. and forced...
Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian in West Ashley
Donte Jevar Simmons was last seen on March 8 at 10 p.m.
Police searching for missing North Charleston boy
The Wag Factory is a doggy daycare and boarding facility on James Island that’s been in...
Lowcountry doggy daycare forced to close its doors
The city of North Charleston said the railroad crossing on Spruill Avenue between Bexley Street...
FIRST ALERT: N. Charleston railroad crossing to be closed 3 days

Latest News

Summerville Police say at least one person has been wounded in a Friday morning shooting.
Summerville Police investigating Friday morning shooting
Summerville High School alerted parents Friday morning to an increased presence of security and...
Summerville High School alerts parents to increased law enforcement presence
Summerville Police responded Thursday night to a shooting in the Corey Woods subdivision where...
Police: Juvenile wounded twice in Thursday night shooting
President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood