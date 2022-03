SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating a bank robbery in Summerville Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Summerville Police Department said it happened around 1:30 p.m. at the South State Bank on North Main Street.

Detectives and officers are on the scene, and no one is in custody at the moment.

Police on the scene of a bank robbery in Summerville Friday afternoon. (Provided)

