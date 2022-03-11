SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Juvenile wounded twice in Thursday night shooting

Summerville Police responded Thursday night to a shooting in the Corey Woods subdivision where...
Summerville Police responded Thursday night to a shooting in the Corey Woods subdivision where one juvenile was wounded.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a juvenile was shot in the chest and forearm in an apparent robbery attempt Thursday night.

Police responded to the area of Jasmine Drive in the Corey Woods subdivision at approximately 8:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting, an incident report states. Several residents said they heard gunshots but were not sure if anyone had been hit, the report states.

The officer learned from dispatch that a shooting victim was at a nearby home.

The report states the victim, a juvenile, appeared to have gunshot wounds to the lower left side of his chest and to his right forearm but was alert and able to speak to officers.

The victim told police he had earlier approached an unknown male in a bathroom at his school about purchasing marijuana and got that person’s phone number to set up a purchase for later. The victim said they met in the street near his home, and when the victim asked if he had the “weed,” the gunman said yes, then pulled out a small black handgun and told the victim, “Give me everything.”

The victim told police he reached for the gun and was able to push it away as the gunman fired and the victim was hit in the arm. The victim said as he ran away, the gunman fired four to six more shots and the victim realized he had been struck in the back, the report states.

The report states the victim gave police a description of the shooter.

There was no word Friday morning on the victim’s condition.

Lt. Chris Hirsch said no arrests have been made as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner’s office says Diaquice Monroe, a 14 year-old-boy from Orangeburg, died of injuries...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police in stolen truck
Police said the crash happened in the 2500 block of Savannah Highway at 7:28 p.m. and forced...
Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian in West Ashley
Donte Jevar Simmons was last seen on March 8 at 10 p.m.
Police searching for missing North Charleston boy
The Wag Factory is a doggy daycare and boarding facility on James Island that’s been in...
Lowcountry doggy daycare forced to close its doors
The city of North Charleston said the railroad crossing on Spruill Avenue between Bexley Street...
FIRST ALERT: N. Charleston railroad crossing to be closed 3 days

Latest News

Summerville Police say at least one person has been wounded in a Friday morning shooting.
Summerville Police investigating Friday morning shooting
Summerville High School alerted parents Friday morning to an increased presence of security and...
Summerville High School alerts parents to increased law enforcement presence
The Wag Factory is a doggy daycare and boarding facility on James Island that’s been in...
Lowcountry doggy daycare forced to close its doors
The crash on the College Park Road overpass over I-26 involves a tractor trailer and was...
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks College Park Road overpass lanes at I-26