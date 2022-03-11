Police: Juvenile wounded twice in Thursday night shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a juvenile was shot in the chest and forearm in an apparent robbery attempt Thursday night.

Police responded to the area of Jasmine Drive in the Corey Woods subdivision at approximately 8:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting, an incident report states. Several residents said they heard gunshots but were not sure if anyone had been hit, the report states.

The officer learned from dispatch that a shooting victim was at a nearby home.

The report states the victim, a juvenile, appeared to have gunshot wounds to the lower left side of his chest and to his right forearm but was alert and able to speak to officers.

The victim told police he had earlier approached an unknown male in a bathroom at his school about purchasing marijuana and got that person’s phone number to set up a purchase for later. The victim said they met in the street near his home, and when the victim asked if he had the “weed,” the gunman said yes, then pulled out a small black handgun and told the victim, “Give me everything.”

The victim told police he reached for the gun and was able to push it away as the gunman fired and the victim was hit in the arm. The victim said as he ran away, the gunman fired four to six more shots and the victim realized he had been struck in the back, the report states.

The report states the victim gave police a description of the shooter.

There was no word Friday morning on the victim’s condition.

Lt. Chris Hirsch said no arrests have been made as of Friday morning.

