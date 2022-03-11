SC Lottery
SC lawmakers consider bill to temporarily suspend state gas tax

A bill state lawmakers will consider would temporarily suspend the state's gas tax until gas prices fall below $3.25 per gallon.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A bill to temporarily halt the state gas tax has been introduced in the South Carolina State House.

The bill, co-sponsored by Lowcountry Rep. Marvin Pendarvis (D-Charleston), would suspend the state tax until gas prices fall below $3.25 per gallon.

As of Friday morning, the lowest price for a gallon of gas reported in the Lowcountry was $3.87 in Summerville.

The gas tax in South Carolina is currently 26 cents per gallon. That tax is set to increase to 28 cents per gallon in July.

READ MORE: Who can stop rising gas prices? Don’t look at politicians: It’s on us, expert says

The national average price of gas hit a new all-time high Monday at $4.104 per gallon, GasBuddy said. The previous all-time high of $4.103 per gallon was set back in 2008.

Revenue from the gas tax goes to the state’s Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund used to maintain and repair state roads. The state gas tax increase enacted in 2017 is being phased in two cents per year for six years through 2022.

