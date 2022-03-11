SC Senate unanimously passes income tax cut and rebate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The South Carolina Senate has unanimously passed a $2 billion income tax cut and rebate bill, setting up what will likely be intense negotiations with the House over the $1 billion tax cut it passed last month.

The proposal would send a rebate of at least $100 to everyone who files an income tax return in South Carolina. People who pay $100 or less in state income taxes, including those who pay nothing, would receive a $100 rebate.

Those who pay between $101 and $700 would receive a rebate similar to what they pay in income tax in a year. The rebates would be capped at $700, so anyone who pays more than that amount would still receive $700 back.

It cuts the state’s top income tax rate from 7% to 5.7%.

The House’s tax cut bill trims the top rate from 7% to 6.5% now, eventually falling to 6%.

All other brackets would collapse to 3% under the House plan.

