Part of Savannah Hwy. remains closed after fatal auto-pedestrian crash

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Savannah Highway remains closed following a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in West Ashley Thursday night.

Currently, the 2500 block of Savannah Highway is closed in both directions.

“Motorists are asked to use Bees Ferry or Glenn McConnell Roads as alternate routes,” police said.

At 7:28 p.m., Charleston police along with Charleston County EMS, Charleston Fire Department, and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of Savannah Highway for an automobile versus pedestrian collision.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased from his injuries at the scene, according to police.

“All lanes of Savannah Highway remain closed as CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) investigates the incident,” Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and has any information is asked to call the CPD Traffic Division at (843)965-4084. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.

