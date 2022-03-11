SC Lottery
Summerville High School alerts parents to increased law enforcement presence

Summerville High School alerted parents Friday morning to an increased presence of security and police on the campus.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents of Summerville High School students received an automated alert Friday morning about an increased security and police presence on the school’s campus.

The alert states the school is “aware there was an incident last night in the community allegedly involving” Summerville High School students. It does not go into detail about the incident.

Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch confirmed there was a shooting in the Corey Woods subdivision Thursday night that injured a juvenile. It is not clear whether this incident is connected to the alert the school sent.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have increased our security and police presence on campus,” the message from the school states. “We take all threats seriously, and it is our top priority to provide students and staff a safe school environment.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

