Summerville Police investigating Friday morning shooting

Summerville Police say at least one person has been wounded in a Friday morning shooting.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are on the scene of a reported shooting in a Summerville neighborhood Friday morning.

Police responded to the 100 block of Annandale Court in the Irongate neighborhood where at least one person has been shot, Lt. Chris Hirsch said.

The victim’s condition was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

