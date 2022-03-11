Group announcing new Tri-County anti-crime initiative

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Racial Justice Network is announcing a new initiative to combat crime in the Tri-County area Friday.

Racial Justie Network National President Elder James Johnson will speak with reporters at noon on the new initiative.

He will be joined by Andrea Manigault, whose son, 25-year-old Marion Grice, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the A1 Food Store on Nov. 8, 2021.

Manigault and her attorney will also speak about legal action they plan to take in Grice’s shooting.

Mothers of other murder victims will be on hand to speak about guns in their communities during the news conference, according to a news release.

This is a developing story.

