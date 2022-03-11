SC Lottery
Group announcing new Tri-County anti-crime initiative

The Racial Justice Network will hold a news conference Friday across the street from the A1...
The Racial Justice Network will hold a news conference Friday across the street from the A1 Food Store on Dorchester Road where a 25-year-old man was shot and killed on Nov. 8, 2021.(Live 5 News)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Racial Justice Network is announcing a new initiative to combat crime in the Tri-County area Friday.

Racial Justie Network National President Elder James Johnson will speak with reporters at noon on the new initiative.

He will be joined by Andrea Manigault, whose son, 25-year-old Marion Grice, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the A1 Food Store on Nov. 8, 2021.

Manigault and her attorney will also speak about legal action they plan to take in Grice’s shooting.

Mothers of other murder victims will be on hand to speak about guns in their communities during the news conference, according to a news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

