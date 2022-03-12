SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

The Charleston Battery kick off 2022 season on Saturday

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Battery officially start the 2022 season on Saturday night.

The Battery are scheduled to host FC Tulsa at 7 p.m. This marks the first meeting between the two teams.

Charleston is coming off the pre-season Carolina Challenge Cup last month, which included a win over Charlotte’s new MLS expansion team.

Saturday marks The Battery Head Coach Conor Casey’s USL Championship coaching debut.

“First and foremost, we have a lot of high character people in there,” Casey said. “So that’s been a really reassuring thing for myself and the coaching staff to see all these personalities to come out and them develop as a team.”

Casey is implementing a new style of play for Charleston this year. It’s a new system that players are excited to showcase.

“It’s very aggressive going forward, very direct,” Defender, Matt Sheldon said. “We have to be very fit, it’s dynamic and it’s a very fun style to play. Attacking, creating chances, and just really pushing up the field aggressively.”

Sheldon enters his first season with Charleston after spending the last three seasons with FC Tulsa.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 100 block of Annandale Court in the Irongate neighborhood Friday...
Summerville Police investigating Friday morning shooting
Pictures of the suspect sought in a bank robbery in Summerville.
Police release pictures of suspect sought in Summerville bank robbery
Dnard Gadson, 33, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in...
Man charged in deadly West Ashley hit and run
Summerville High School alerted parents Friday morning to an increased presence of security and...
Summerville High School alerts parents to increased law enforcement presence
Receipts obtained by a FOIA request show the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spent at least...
You Paid For It: Charleston County purchases highly customized live edge tables for $20k

Latest News

VIDEO: The Charleston Battery kick off 2022 season Saturday
VIDEO: The Charleston Battery kick off 2022 season Saturday
VIDEO: Battery drop CCC finale to Columbus Crew
VIDEO: Battery drop CCC finale to Columbus Crew
The Battery dropped their final match of the Carolina Challenge Cup to Columbus, 3-0
Battery Defeated By Columbus to Conclude CCC Campaign
The Battery dropped the 2nd game of the Carolina Challenge Cup to Inter Miami CF 1-0 on Tuesday
Battery Fall to Inter Miami in Tuesday Doubleheader Finale