The Charleston Battery kick off 2022 season on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Battery officially start the 2022 season on Saturday night.

The Battery are scheduled to host FC Tulsa at 7 p.m. This marks the first meeting between the two teams.

Charleston is coming off the pre-season Carolina Challenge Cup last month, which included a win over Charlotte’s new MLS expansion team.

Saturday marks The Battery Head Coach Conor Casey’s USL Championship coaching debut.

“First and foremost, we have a lot of high character people in there,” Casey said. “So that’s been a really reassuring thing for myself and the coaching staff to see all these personalities to come out and them develop as a team.”

Casey is implementing a new style of play for Charleston this year. It’s a new system that players are excited to showcase.

“It’s very aggressive going forward, very direct,” Defender, Matt Sheldon said. “We have to be very fit, it’s dynamic and it’s a very fun style to play. Attacking, creating chances, and just really pushing up the field aggressively.”

Sheldon enters his first season with Charleston after spending the last three seasons with FC Tulsa.

