Credit One Charleston Open announces field for next month

Credit One Bank has reached a deal with Charleston Tennis, LLC to take over naming rights of...
Credit One Bank has reached a deal with Charleston Tennis, LLC to take over naming rights of the tennis stadium and the annual tournament on Daniel Island(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Seven Grand Slam champions, five of the top 10 players in the world and four former champions on Daniel Island headline for the field for the Credit One Charleston Open set to kick off at the newly redone Credit One Stadium next month the tournament announced on Friday.

In addition, two Lowcountry natives, Shelby Rogers and Emma Navarro, are set to take part as well.

The seven former Grand Slam champs include Iga Swiatek (2020 Roland Garros), Sofia Kenin (WC) (2020 Australian Open), Simona Halep (2019 Wimbledon and ‘18 Roland Garros), Garbiñe Muguruza (2016 Roland Garros and ‘17 Wimbledon), Sloane Stephens (2017 US Open), Jelena Ostapenko (2017 Roland Garros) and Petra Kvitova (2011 and ‘14 Wimbledon)

Stephens is also among the group of former Daniel Island champions returning which includes Veronika Kudermetova (2021), Madison Keys (2019) and Andrea Petkovic (2014).

The Credit One Charleston Open is set to begin on April 2nd.

