Crews investigating heavy fire at Mount Pleasant home

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District is working to find the cause of a “very heavy fire” at a Mount Pleasant home on Friday.

Crews were called out to 3622 Conch St off of Macoma Drive at 3:20 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters saw the two-story home with smoke and fire at the rear of the home.

They aggressively attacked the fire from inside the home and eventually started to attack from outside the home, the district says.

After that, the fire was brought under control.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.