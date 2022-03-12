SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews investigating heavy fire at Mount Pleasant home

Crews were called out to 3622 Conch St off of Macoma Drive at 3:20 p.m.
Crews were called out to 3622 Conch St off of Macoma Drive at 3:20 p.m.(AMFD)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District is working to find the cause of a “very heavy fire” at a Mount Pleasant home on Friday.

Crews were called out to 3622 Conch St off of Macoma Drive at 3:20 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters saw the two-story home with smoke and fire at the rear of the home.

They aggressively attacked the fire from inside the home and eventually started to attack from outside the home, the district says.

After that, the fire was brought under control.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer submitted this photo of a downed telephone poll Saturday morning on Rivers Avenue.
FIRST ALERT: Power returning to customers after strong storms, bridges reopen
A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck...
Empty container crushes Charleston Police cruiser amid high winds on Wando Bridge
Pictures of the suspect sought in a bank robbery in Summerville.
Police release pictures of suspect sought in Summerville bank robbery
Officers responded to the 100 block of Annandale Court in the Irongate neighborhood Friday...
Summerville Police investigating Friday morning shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said a pursuit that began in North Charleston ended...
Deputies: Person who jumped off Westmoreland Bridge after chase arrested

Latest News

Troopers are reporting a traffic light defect in this area.
FIRST ALERT: Accident closes portion of Ashley Phosphate Road
Deryn and Daelyn Malden are the owners of Brown Girls Ball, one of the vendors at the 2022...
Hundreds attend 2022 Charleston Black Expo
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
A reporter from Live 5 was on the scene and able to take a photo of the incident around noon.
Plane flips onto another plane at Charleston airport