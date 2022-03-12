Deputies: Shot fired into vehicle, no injuries

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says no one is injured following a gunshot that struck a vehicle in the Murrells Inlet area.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Saturday on Sunnyside Avenue.

The sheriff’s office they have detained a subject for further investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

