Dominion Energy Adds Diverse Recruitment, Career Opportunities to Charleston Black Expo

Representatives with Dominion Energy will be on hand to meet with job seekers and discuss career opportunities at the 2022 Black Expo.(Dominion Energy)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy representatives will be at the 2022 Black Expo to meet with job seekers and discuss career opportunities with a variety of employment opportunities including positions in electric operations, power generation, forestry, environmental science, and customer service.

The company has set goals to increase diverse representation among its workforce, including an ongoing focus on retaining diverse talent.

In its first external diversity, equity and inclusion report released last year, Dominion Energy cites an increase in diverse hiring from 28% in 2013 to nearly 50% in 2020.

“Dominion Energy employs about 3,700 people in South Carolina. And they’re not all linemen or engineers,” Felita Davis-Hicks, a talent acquisition specialist, said. “There is a broad range of diverse talent across our state. Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is helping to remove barriers to employment for African-Americans and ensure that our workforce mirrors the communities where we live and work.”

The 2022 Expo will focus on several key areas of economic growth across the community, including education, entrepreneurship, health, wealth and jobs.

The event is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charleston Area Convention Center located at 5000 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the Dominion Energy booth for more information.

