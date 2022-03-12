SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Westmoreland Bridge shut down after chase ends in crash; deputies search for suspect

Authorities have closed the Westmoreland Bridge following a vehicle chase that ended in a crash...
Authorities have closed the Westmoreland Bridge following a vehicle chase that ended in a crash with one of the occupants, who is believed to have been armed, jumping off the bridge into the marsh.(SCDOT)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have closed the westbound lanes of the Westmoreland Bridge following a vehicle chase that ended in a crash with one of the occupants, who is believed to have been armed, jumping off the bridge into the marsh.

Deputies say a separate crash that happened around the same time also has affected traffic on the eastbound side of 526 on the Westmoreland Bridge.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say the incident started when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle after 11 p.m. Friday on Rivers Avenue near Greenridge Road in the North Charleston area.

A report states the vehicle fled at high speed, and the pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a wall on westbound Interstate 526 on the Westmoreland Bridge.

One occupant was detained at the scene.

“Another occupant, who is believed to have been armed, jumped off the bridge into the marsh,” the sheriff’s office said. “CCSO Marine Patrol units are assisting in the search for the suspect.”

Westbound 526 remains shut down.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 100 block of Annandale Court in the Irongate neighborhood Friday...
Summerville Police investigating Friday morning shooting
Pictures of the suspect sought in a bank robbery in Summerville.
Police release pictures of suspect sought in Summerville bank robbery
Dnard Gadson, 33, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in...
Man charged in deadly West Ashley hit and run
Summerville High School alerted parents Friday morning to an increased presence of security and...
Summerville High School alerts parents to increased law enforcement presence
Receipts obtained by a FOIA request show the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spent at least...
You Paid For It: Charleston County purchases highly customized live edge tables for $20k

Latest News

Craig Oliverius, who is currently Mount Pleasant’s Deputy Fire Chief, will be the first...
Incoming Isle of Palms fire chief lays out plans for first 3 months on the job
Pictures of the suspect sought in a bank robbery in Summerville.
Police release pictures of suspect sought in Summerville bank robbery
On Friday, detectives charged 43-year-old Larry Lee Emanuel of Charleston for the incident that...
Detectives: Man arrested for supplying drugs that led to Summerville woman’s overdose death
The former governor of South Carolina went to a fundraiser for Mace at the Habour Club in...
Nikki Haley headlines fundraiser for Congresswoman Nancy Mace in Charleston