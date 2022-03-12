Westmoreland Bridge shut down after chase ends in crash; deputies search for suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have closed the westbound lanes of the Westmoreland Bridge following a vehicle chase that ended in a crash with one of the occupants, who is believed to have been armed, jumping off the bridge into the marsh.

Deputies say a separate crash that happened around the same time also has affected traffic on the eastbound side of 526 on the Westmoreland Bridge.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say the incident started when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle after 11 p.m. Friday on Rivers Avenue near Greenridge Road in the North Charleston area.

A report states the vehicle fled at high speed, and the pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a wall on westbound Interstate 526 on the Westmoreland Bridge.

One occupant was detained at the scene.

“Another occupant, who is believed to have been armed, jumped off the bridge into the marsh,” the sheriff’s office said. “CCSO Marine Patrol units are assisting in the search for the suspect.”

Westbound 526 remains shut down.

BREAKING: I-526 is closed in both directions at the Westmoreland Bridge. Over a dozen law enforcement vehicles on scene. We’re working to learn more and hear back from the agencies on scene. pic.twitter.com/3qPurpd5xA — Cameron Bopp | Live 5 News (@CameronBoppTV) March 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.