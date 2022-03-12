FIRST ALERT: Accident closes portion of Ashley Phosphate Road
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says that Ashley Phosphate Road between I-26 and Northwoods Boulevard is closed because of an accident.
Police say you should plan accordingly.
Traffic alert: Ashley Phosphate Road between I-26 and Northwoods Blvd. is closed due to an accident. Please plan accordingly. #chstrfc #chsnews— North Charleston Police (@NCPD) March 12, 2022
There is no official word on any injuries related to the accident. Troopers are reporting a traffic light defect in this area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.