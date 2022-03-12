FIRST ALERT: Accident closes portion of Ashley Phosphate Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says that Ashley Phosphate Road between I-26 and Northwoods Boulevard is closed because of an accident.

Police say you should plan accordingly.

There is no official word on any injuries related to the accident. Troopers are reporting a traffic light defect in this area.

