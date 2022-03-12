SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: 2 bridges, portion of I-526 close because of strong winds

Two bridges close due to strong winds causing multiple tractor trailers to overturn
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says two bridges have been closed because of high winds.

The Don Holt and Wando Bridges were closed Saturday morning, the agency said on Twitter. The closure came after winds caused multiple overturned tractor-trailers and containers, police said.

North Charleston Police said they have shut down I-526 at the Virginia Avenue exit because of another overturned 18-wheeler.

Traffic was still moving on the Ravenel Bridge as of just before 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

