FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Windy today, cold Sunday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A powerful cold front will be offshore this afternoon, but a clouds and a stray shower may linger for another couple hours. Windy as well with gusts up to 40 mph through this evening. After seeing temperatures near 70° early this morning, we cool into the 50s this afternoon. Cold air will move in throughout the day with temperatures falling into the 40s by this evening. A clear sky, arctic air and a dying wind will allow temperatures to fall into the 20s for all inland areas Sunday morning. Even the coast, including the beaches, are expected to drop to, or below, 32° for a brief period of time Sunday. Expect a sunny and chilly Sunday with highs only in the mid 50s, 15° below average for this time of the year. One more cold night is expected Sunday night with temperatures falling into the 30s. Patchy frost is possible. Make sure you cover, or bring indoors, any tender vegetation this weekend! The cold snap will be short-lived with upper 60s returning Monday and 70s by Tuesday.

TODAY: Turning Sunny and Windy. Temps Falling from 70° in the Morning to the 50s in the Afternoon. Low 28.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 54, Low 38.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 66, Low 50.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 73, Low 59.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 72, Low 57.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.