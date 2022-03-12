SC Lottery
Hibben Hospitality Shelter opening Saturday night through Sunday morning

A volunteer prepares a cot at the Hibben UMC Cold Shelter (Photo Source: Live 5)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hibben Hospitality Shelter will be opening up its cold shelter in Mount Pleasant Saturday night due to freezing temperatures.

It will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday morning and overnight guests will be offered a warm place to sleep plus an evening meal and breakfast. Showers will be available for guests and clothes may also be available.

MUSC will be on-site to administer rapid Covid-19 tests before guests enter the building. A negative test is required for entry.

The shelter will pick up guests from The Navigation Center (529 Meeting Street) 6:30 p.m. CARTA will be available in the morning to return guests downtown.

The address for the shelter is 690 Coleman Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC.

