Hibben Hospitality Shelter opening Saturday night through Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hibben Hospitality Shelter will be opening up its cold shelter in Mount Pleasant Saturday night due to freezing temperatures.

It will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday morning and overnight guests will be offered a warm place to sleep plus an evening meal and breakfast. Showers will be available for guests and clothes may also be available.

MUSC will be on-site to administer rapid Covid-19 tests before guests enter the building. A negative test is required for entry.

The shelter will pick up guests from The Navigation Center (529 Meeting Street) 6:30 p.m. CARTA will be available in the morning to return guests downtown.

The address for the shelter is 690 Coleman Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC.

