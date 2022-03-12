SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hundreds attend 2022 Charleston Black Expo

Deryn and Daelyn Malden are the owners of Brown Girls Ball, one of the vendors at the 2022...
Deryn and Daelyn Malden are the owners of Brown Girls Ball, one of the vendors at the 2022 Black Expo.(Live 5)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of people came out for the 2022 Charleston Black Expo at the Charleston Area Convention Center on Saturday.

The family-friendly event had more than 180 booths aimed at promoting black-owned businesses and resources to help the Black community.

The Black Expo featured celebrities like Anthony Anderson, an actor, and comedian from the TV show “Black-ish” and gospel singer and songwriter Kierra Sheard.

Dozens of organizations and government agencies were there informing people about their services, along with hundreds of vendors selling all types of products.

“It feels really good to know that you’re not alone and that there are others that look just like you,” Daelyn Malden with Brown Girls Ball said.

“It’s very rare that you find businesses and the products that they offer,” Stephanie Reece, the owner of Royal Residue, said. “So, it’s nice being able to connect with everyone and develop relationships in the Black society.”

The Black Expo also held a few seminars, including ones on increasing diversity in clinical trials, parenting skills and learning how to grow a business post-COVID.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer submitted this photo of a downed telephone poll Saturday morning on Rivers Avenue.
FIRST ALERT: Power returning to customers after strong storms, bridges reopen
A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck...
Empty container crushes Charleston Police cruiser amid high winds on Wando Bridge
Pictures of the suspect sought in a bank robbery in Summerville.
Police release pictures of suspect sought in Summerville bank robbery
Officers responded to the 100 block of Annandale Court in the Irongate neighborhood Friday...
Summerville Police investigating Friday morning shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said a pursuit that began in North Charleston ended...
Deputies: Person who jumped off Westmoreland Bridge after chase arrested

Latest News

Troopers are reporting a traffic light defect in this area.
FIRST ALERT: Accident closes portion of Ashley Phosphate Road
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
Crews were called out to 3622 Conch St off of Macoma Drive at 3:20 p.m.
Crews investigating heavy fire at Mount Pleasant home
A reporter from Live 5 was on the scene and able to take a photo of the incident around noon.
Plane flips onto another plane at Charleston airport