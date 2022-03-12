Hundreds attend 2022 Charleston Black Expo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of people came out for the 2022 Charleston Black Expo at the Charleston Area Convention Center on Saturday.

The family-friendly event had more than 180 booths aimed at promoting black-owned businesses and resources to help the Black community.

The Black Expo featured celebrities like Anthony Anderson, an actor, and comedian from the TV show “Black-ish” and gospel singer and songwriter Kierra Sheard.

Dozens of organizations and government agencies were there informing people about their services, along with hundreds of vendors selling all types of products.

“It feels really good to know that you’re not alone and that there are others that look just like you,” Daelyn Malden with Brown Girls Ball said.

“It’s very rare that you find businesses and the products that they offer,” Stephanie Reece, the owner of Royal Residue, said. “So, it’s nice being able to connect with everyone and develop relationships in the Black society.”

The Black Expo also held a few seminars, including ones on increasing diversity in clinical trials, parenting skills and learning how to grow a business post-COVID.

