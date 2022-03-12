Incoming Isle of Palms fire chief lays out plans for first 3 months on the job

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) – The incoming fire chief for the City of Isle of Palms is sharing what his plans are for his first 90 days on the job, and he wants the public’s feedback to help make the department better.

Craig Oliverius, who is currently Mount Pleasant’s Deputy Fire Chief, will be the first permanent fire chief in the Isle of Palms since December 2020.

He only has a few months to prepare for the upcoming busy season.

“Getting in on the ground floor now, like you said, in the busy season, there’s a lot to assess,” Oliverius said. “There’s a lot of learning that I will have to do, do a department assessment, and that will take quite a bit of time over a 30, 60, 90-day time frame.”

Oliverius predicts upwards of 50,000 people could make the coastal city their home during the upcoming peak season.

George McLaughlin has lived on the Isle of Palms for 15 years.

He said one of his priorities to the incoming fire chief is to ensure the department’s services can handle the number of people moving into the area.

“As we grow in population, I’m sure it’s going to be search and rescue,” McLaughlin said. “I mean, we can’t build any more residences, so there’s only so many things that can be an issue of burning.”

Along with assessing the department’s needs, Oliverius said he wants feedback from the community to help better the department.

“Whether it’s in an emergency, or if it’s a car seat installation or if it’s a fire inspection, or they have a jellyfish sting, whatever it might be, we want them to come away from that experience knowing that we brought all of our resources to bear and that they were a priority,” Oliverius said.

McLaughlin said he will support the incoming chief and also wants him to focus on communicating with residents.

“I think communication among all residents of what’s going on on the island helps everybody,” he said. “I think being able to police the island and help a resident out, from security to safety and rescue is very important.”

Oliverius will start as the city’s fire chief on March 29.

He will remain with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department up until then.

