Nikki Haley headlines fundraiser for Congresswoman Nancy Mace in Charleston

The former governor of South Carolina went to a fundraiser for Mace at the Habour Club in downtown Charleston on Friday.(Nancy Mace Campaign)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nikki Haley is giving her stamp of approval for Congresswoman Nancy Mace.

The former governor of South Carolina went to a fundraiser for Mace at the Habour Club in downtown Charleston on Friday.

Nikki Haley at the fundraising haul for Rep. Nancy Mace in Charleston(Nancy Mace Campaign)

The fundraiser brought in $300,000, according to the Mace campaign.

Katie Arrington announced last month that she would be running in the Palmetto State’s First Congressional District against Mace. In addition, Dr. Annie Andrews from Mount Pleasant, a Charleston pediatrician, says she would be challenging Mace in the race as well.

