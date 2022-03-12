Plane flips onto another plane at Charleston airport
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - At the Charleston International Airport, a plane was seen on top of another plane on Saturday.
A reporter from Live 5 was on the scene and able to take a photo of the incident around noon.
No official word yet on if the planes have been moved back or what caused the planes to move.
Live 5 has reached out for more information.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.