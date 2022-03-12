SC Lottery
Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50

Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend the 13th Annual McDonald's 365 Black Awards at the Ernest Moral Convention Friday, July 1,2016 in New Orleans, LA.(Donald Traill | Donald Traill/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Singer and reality star Traci Braxton has died, according to reports. She was 50 years old.

CNN and NBC News reported her family confirmed her death on Saturday.

“Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer,” Her sister, Grammy-winning Toni Braxton, said in an Instagram post.

Traci Braxton’s son, Kevin Surratt Jr., also posted about her death on Instagram, saying he’s at peace “know she isn’t in pain anymore.”

Traci Braxton starred in the reality series “Braxton Family Values” with her sisters.

She also released an album, “Crash and Burn” in 2014, according to CNN.

