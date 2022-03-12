Stingrays drop first game under interim head coach

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (22-23-4-3) scored four unanswered goals to finish the contest in a 4-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays (18-31-6-0) on Friday evening at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Stingrays struck first on a shorthanded goal from Alex Brink, his seventh tally of the season. Jade Miller pickpocketed Greenville and allowed a two-on-one rush to develop where he fed Brink on the right circle who popped a shot top shelf for the 1-0 lead early in the second period.

Greenville retaliated with a special teams goal of their own as Brett Kemp sniped a shot off on the power play to even the score just over eight and a half minutes into the middle frame.

On their third power play of the evening, Alec Rauhauser fed Kemp on the left circle where he used a screen to beat Hunter Shepard off the far post.

The Swamp Rabbits added on three and a half minutes later as Max Zimmer slapped home his 14th mark of the year.

After off-setting penalties, the teams skated four-on-four and Anthony Beauchamp prompted an odd-man rush for Greenville where he fed Zimmer in front of the net for the 2-1 lead.

Kemp added his second of the night seven and a half minutes into the third period as he spun and fired a shot over Shepard for the 3-1 lead. Kemp collected his own rebound and finessed his way to the left circle, burying a wrist shot for his 16th tally of the year.

Ben Freeman scored the second power play goal of the evening for Greenville six minutes later on a rebound chance in front of the net. Bradley Lalonde unwound a slapshot from the blue line which Shepard kicked out onto the tape of Freeman who slammed home his seventh goal of the year.

