Stingrays drop first game under interim head coach

By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (22-23-4-3) scored four unanswered goals to finish the contest in a 4-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays (18-31-6-0) on Friday evening at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Stingrays struck first on a shorthanded goal from Alex Brink, his seventh tally of the season. Jade Miller pickpocketed Greenville and allowed a two-on-one rush to develop where he fed Brink on the right circle who popped a shot top shelf for the 1-0 lead early in the second period.

Greenville retaliated with a special teams goal of their own as Brett Kemp sniped a shot off on the power play to even the score just over eight and a half minutes into the middle frame.

On their third power play of the evening, Alec Rauhauser fed Kemp on the left circle where he used a screen to beat Hunter Shepard off the far post.

The Swamp Rabbits added on three and a half minutes later as Max Zimmer slapped home his 14th mark of the year.

After off-setting penalties, the teams skated four-on-four and Anthony Beauchamp prompted an odd-man rush for Greenville where he fed Zimmer in front of the net for the 2-1 lead.

Kemp added his second of the night seven and a half minutes into the third period as he spun and fired a shot over Shepard for the 3-1 lead. Kemp collected his own rebound and finessed his way to the left circle, burying a wrist shot for his 16th tally of the year.

Ben Freeman scored the second power play goal of the evening for Greenville six minutes later on a rebound chance in front of the net. Bradley Lalonde unwound a slapshot from the blue line which Shepard kicked out onto the tape of Freeman who slammed home his seventh goal of the year.

The Stingrays return to action Saturday, March 12, at 6:05 p.m. against the Norfolk Admirals.

Help the Stingrays save Gotham for DC Comics Night presented by Digital Ignite. The Rays will be donning Batman themed jerseys that will be auctioned off benefitting Charleston Waterkeeper.

