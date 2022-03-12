Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says the suspect sought in a bank robbery died in a car chase with deputies in North Carolina.

This was confirmed on Saturday afternoon by Lt. Chris Hirsch.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase with the suspect identified as Thomas Lester Ketelsen.

The suspect’s vehicle wrecked in the wood line of the mediation, which ejected them from the vehicle, deputies say.

After being ejected, the suspect died on the scene from the injuries, deputies say.

The Summerville Police Department says they don’t believe anyone else was involved with the bank robbery on Friday.

South State Bank Robbery:

Ketelsen entered South State Bank on 1315 North Main Street and presented a note to a teller demanding money, investigators say.

A report states Ketelsen then fled the area with an undetermined amount of money.

