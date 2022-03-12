SC Lottery
Two-county chase ends in Pawleys Island area; 1 arrested

Travis Grate
Travis Grate(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pawleys Island man is accused of leading authorities on a two-county chase early Saturday morning.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was called in to help the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Horry County Police Department around 6 a.m. when the chase entered its jurisdiction on Highway 17.

It’s not clear at this point why the chase started.

Deputies deployed stop sticks near Litchfield Exchange and the suspect’s vehicle stopped near the intersection of Highway 17 and Julian Rutledge Road in the Pawleys Island area.

Authorities took 39-year-old Travis Grate into custody and is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

He also has an active warrant for an assault on a law enforcement officer charge.

