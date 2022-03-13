Bucs drop both installments of Canisius twinbill

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball dropped both of a weekend twinbill to Canisius Saturday evening, falling 4-2 in game one and 15-12 in game two.

The three-game set wraps up Sunday with a single game at Nielsen Field.

GAME 1 | CANISIUS 4, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 2

Canisius (6-8) found the board first, as Max grant singled to left field, scoring Mike DeStefano to take an early lead. Charleston Southern would answer back in the same frame, as Ajay Sczepkowski used a two-out single through the right side to bring Tyrell Brewer around easily.

The Golden Griffins would re-claim a lead they would not give back in the fifth frame, as Dylan Vincent got hit with a pitch with the bases loaded to score DeStefano.

The sixth frame saw Vinny Chiarenza extend the lead with a single to center, scoring Kyle Kush to make it 3-1. The eighth frame started with Canisius getting a fourth run with a Grant single to center, scoring DeStefano for the third time in game one.

Charleston Southern (8-9) got its only other run in the frame as well, as a Connor Carter double to right scored Peyton Basler.

The Bucs brought the winning run to the plate in the eighth and the ninth but were unable to extend the game in either frame. Matt Duffy (3-1) got the win for Canisius after an impressive eight frames of four-hit baseball. The Golden Griffin starter was charged with two earned after nine strikeouts and just one walk.

Jerry Couch (1-2) took the loss for Charleston Southern, working through four complete and surrendering just one earned run. The righty gave up just six hits and two walks to go along with six punchouts.

GAME 2 | CANISIUS 15, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 12

Charleston Southern had things working in the early frames in the nightcap, putting up 11 runs in the first three innings.

Nicholas Fazzari got things started after reaching on an error, scoring Ryan Waldschmidt and Nick Rodriguez.

Hayden Harris’ groundout to short scored Fazzari before a Brewer infield-single brought Sczepkowski around. Brewer capped the first frame scoring after stealing home.

The second inning saw a Fazzari triple bring Waldschmidt across before a Connor Aldrich single down the left field line scored Fazzari and Sczepkowski.

The Charleston Southern offense put up two more in the third frame after loading the bases, Fazzari picking up an RBI with a bases loaded walk and Sczepkowski’s sacrifice fly scoring Rodriguez.

Canisius would take control the rest of the way, giving up just one more run the rest of the way in the seven-inning contest. Two runs in the fourth was matched with three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to get withing striking distance with three outs remaining.

The seventh inning was the turning point of the contest, as the visitors put up seven runs on just one hit in the frame to turn a four-run deficit into a three-run lead. Charleston Southern used three pitchers in the seventh with Connor Yoder (0-1) taking the loss after being charged with five of the seven runs, only two being earned. Joe Abramson (1-0) gets the win for Canisius after coming on in the fourth frame and going two complete, giving up just one run.

Tom Peltier collects his first save of the season after closing the door in the seventh.

IN THE BOX

”I thought both Couch and Hill did a good job for us. I really liked what I saw from Aldrich today. He’s such a versatile player and comes to compete everyday - including practice,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. “As well, Rodriguez played really well and seems to be gaining confidence at the plate. Outside of that, it’s really more about what Canisius did, and what we did not do.”

UP NEXT

Head Coach Marc MacMillan‘s side will wrap up the three-game set with Canisius Sunday, March 13 with the first pitch slated to take place at 11:30 a.m. at Nielsen Field.

