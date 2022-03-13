Charleston County Public Safety aims to empower the younger generation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High school juniors who attend Charleston County Schools can now apply for the Department of Public Safety Student Leadership and Intern Program.

The department’s goal is to empower students to become future leaders. The summer internship will pay $13.75 an hour and will last four to six weeks long. Students will be interviewed for 20 spots, 10 for EMS and 10 for the 9-1-1 center.

The student leadership and intern program allow students to train in emergency medical services or the 9-1-1 center.

Veronica Ross, with the Charleston County Consolidated 9-1-1, says they aren’t looking for the students to come with any qualifications because they plan to teach them all they need.

“The interview doesn’t mean that they will get accepted or not,” Ross said. “It’s so that we can provide them future feedback on how they did in the interview. Then we’ll talk with them and get a feel if they have an interest in the medical field, if they like technology, we have a lot of technology within the 911 center.”

After their junior year, the program plans to stay connected with the students to refresh their skills as they get closer to graduation.

“As someone who did not have an opportunity to go to college, I am very passionate about the program,” Ross said.

The program’s application is set to close Sunday, April 10th.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.