Charleston culinary social media club donating to Ukraine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tastemakers CHS, a Charleston culinary social media club, is launching C-H-S Restaurants for Ukraine to help those who are suffering from the war.

Through the end of March, they have challenged Charleston restaurants to pick an item off their menu. Then, they are asking them to give $1 from each purchase to Global Giving’s Ukrainian crisis relief fund.

Global Giving has a goal of reaching $10 million to help with shelter, food, clean water, health support and economic assistance for refugees.

Tastemakers CHS Founder Charlotte Berger says they plan to expand their campaign through April to reach more restaurants.

“April 1st, we are expanding into Greenville, Columbia, Georgetown, all statewide,” Berger said.

So far, 20 restaurants have taken the pledge. Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen says they are excited to be part of this campaign.

“We have people from Ukraine that work with us, so we know their families over there are struggling as well, so we feel for those people over there,” Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen Manager Myles Thompson said. “If we can do anything to help them, we have no problem doing that.”

Tastemakers say if people donate to Global Giving, they will match it up to $500 through the end of the month. All they must do is take a screenshot, share it on social media, and tag @tastemakerschs.

To support, see below for a list of local participating restaurants and their designated charity items.

