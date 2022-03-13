The Citadel 1-15, Siena 9-10

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel got the offense going in the second game to split the doubleheader with Siena Saturday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The Bulldogs lost the first game, 9-1, before coming back to take the nightcap, 15-10.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 1-11, Siena 9-7

Records: The Citadel (9-5), Siena (1-10)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Series tied 1-1

Game 1

How it Happened

· Siena got on the board in the first inning as Alex Milone lined a triple into the gap in right center.

· The Saints added a run in the third on a RBI double off the bat Kobe Stenson.

· The Bulldogs got on the board in the bottom of the third as Cole Simpson ripped a double into the right-field corner and scored on a Ryan McCarthy triple to left.

· Siena pushed across two more runs in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Devan Kruzinski and a bases-loaded walk to Willie Schwarick.

· The Saints added insurance with unearned runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

· Siena pushed across three more runs in the ninth on three hits.

Inside the Box Score

· Cameron Reeves (2-1) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on four hits and seven strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

· Ben Seiler (1-2) picked up the victory for Siena after allowing one run on five hits over 6.0 innings.

· Arlo Marynczak (1) did not allow a hit and struck out six over the final three innings to earn the save.

Game 2

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead as Cole Simpson and Ryan McCarthy delivered back-to-back two-out singles in the first inning.

· Noah Mitchell followed with a two-run single to right center.

· The Citadel plated a run in the second inning after Dylan Costa doubled to left center with two outs. He advanced to third on a passed ball and scored when the throw to throw went into left field.

· Mitchell came calling again in the third inning as he delivered a two-run homer over the scoreboard in left.

· A leadoff walk to Gray Sobel in the fourth led to a five-run inning. Tilo Skole got the rally going with a two-run double to left center.

· After Mitchell drove in his fifth run of the game with a base hit to right, John Lanier delivered a two-run homer over the scoreboard in left.

· The Saints got on the board in the fifth after a throwing error helped to score two unearned runs.

· The Bulldogs got one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning on a Cole Simpson sacrifice fly to right.

· Siena got back into the game in the sixth inning as they scored five runs on four extra-base hits and a pair of walks.

· The Citadel got things going again with two outs in the eighth inning to push across four more runs. Mitchell drove in his sixth run of the game with a double to center.

· Luke Montenery had his first career RBI with a single through the left side. Gray Sobel followed two batters later with his first career hit and RBIs, a two-run single to center.

Inside the Box Score

· Noah Mitchell had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a double, home run and six RBIs. He also scored three runs.

· Mitchell is the fifth different Bulldogs to have at least four RBIs in a game this season.

· Tilo Skole added a pair of hits and drove in two runs.

· Luke Montenery collected his first career RBI in the eighth inning.

· Gray Sobel had his first career hit and RBIs with a two-run single.

· Fisher Paulsen (1-1) picked up his first career run after allowing two unearned runs on six hits and seven strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

· Jordan Beatson tossed 2.2 shutout innings of relief.

· Tyler Dunn (1) pitched the final 1.1 innings to earn his first save of the season.

On Deck

The teams play the rubber game of the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.

