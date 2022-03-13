The Citadel 1-15, Siena 9-10
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel got the offense going in the second game to split the doubleheader with Siena Saturday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The Bulldogs lost the first game, 9-1, before coming back to take the nightcap, 15-10.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 1-11, Siena 9-7
Records: The Citadel (9-5), Siena (1-10)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: Series tied 1-1
Game 1
How it Happened
· Siena got on the board in the first inning as Alex Milone lined a triple into the gap in right center.
· The Saints added a run in the third on a RBI double off the bat Kobe Stenson.
· The Bulldogs got on the board in the bottom of the third as Cole Simpson ripped a double into the right-field corner and scored on a Ryan McCarthy triple to left.
· Siena pushed across two more runs in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Devan Kruzinski and a bases-loaded walk to Willie Schwarick.
· The Saints added insurance with unearned runs in the seventh and eighth innings.
· Siena pushed across three more runs in the ninth on three hits.
Inside the Box Score
· Cameron Reeves (2-1) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on four hits and seven strikeouts over 5.0 innings.
· Ben Seiler (1-2) picked up the victory for Siena after allowing one run on five hits over 6.0 innings.
· Arlo Marynczak (1) did not allow a hit and struck out six over the final three innings to earn the save.
Game 2
How it Happened
· The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead as Cole Simpson and Ryan McCarthy delivered back-to-back two-out singles in the first inning.
· Noah Mitchell followed with a two-run single to right center.
· The Citadel plated a run in the second inning after Dylan Costa doubled to left center with two outs. He advanced to third on a passed ball and scored when the throw to throw went into left field.
· Mitchell came calling again in the third inning as he delivered a two-run homer over the scoreboard in left.
· A leadoff walk to Gray Sobel in the fourth led to a five-run inning. Tilo Skole got the rally going with a two-run double to left center.
· After Mitchell drove in his fifth run of the game with a base hit to right, John Lanier delivered a two-run homer over the scoreboard in left.
· The Saints got on the board in the fifth after a throwing error helped to score two unearned runs.
· The Bulldogs got one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning on a Cole Simpson sacrifice fly to right.
· Siena got back into the game in the sixth inning as they scored five runs on four extra-base hits and a pair of walks.
· The Citadel got things going again with two outs in the eighth inning to push across four more runs. Mitchell drove in his sixth run of the game with a double to center.
· Luke Montenery had his first career RBI with a single through the left side. Gray Sobel followed two batters later with his first career hit and RBIs, a two-run single to center.
Inside the Box Score
· Noah Mitchell had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a double, home run and six RBIs. He also scored three runs.
· Mitchell is the fifth different Bulldogs to have at least four RBIs in a game this season.
· Tilo Skole added a pair of hits and drove in two runs.
· Luke Montenery collected his first career RBI in the eighth inning.
· Gray Sobel had his first career hit and RBIs with a two-run single.
· Fisher Paulsen (1-1) picked up his first career run after allowing two unearned runs on six hits and seven strikeouts over 5.0 innings.
· Jordan Beatson tossed 2.2 shutout innings of relief.
· Tyler Dunn (1) pitched the final 1.1 innings to earn his first save of the season.
On Deck
The teams play the rubber game of the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.