Coast Guard rescues 4 stranded kayakers on Little Tybee Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard says they rescued four men stranded because of weather conditions on Little Tybee Island, Georgia.

Those weather conditions include 8-foot seas and winds of 30 mph, according to the Coast Guard.

Crews found the men with little food and water on Saturday. They were then taken by helicopter to a boat ramp on Tybee Island in stable conditions.

The Coast Guard in Savannah was first alerted of the stranded men after one of the kayaker’s wives told the Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 2:49 p.m. about the situation.

The Charleston watchstanders told the Coast Guard in Savannah that the men had camped their Friday night and were unable to make it back Saturday in their kayaks.

“We conducted three landings on very soft sand in order to transport the survivors to the mainland, and our crew did an excellent job executing the task at hand,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Melton said. “We remind all mariners to stay vigilant and constantly monitor weather conditions, including wind speeds prior to and during underway voyages.”

