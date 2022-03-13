Cougars Split Saturday twin-bill with Riverhawks

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Junior Donald Hansis drove in three runs and Ty Good fanned eight in game one, and freshman Preston Hall mashed two home runs in game two to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a doubleheader split with UMass Lowell on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score (Game 1): College of Charleston 11, UMass Lowell 8

Final Score (Game 2): UMass Lowell 15, College of Charleston 5

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (8-7), UMass Lowell (4-9)

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game One)

Charleston stormed out of the gate in game one, opening a 9-0 lead over the first five innings highlighted by a two-run triple off the bat of JT Marr in the first.

Hansis put an exclamation point on the Cougars’ scoring with a mammoth two-run homer over the scoreboard in right center in the eighth.

The Riverhawks fought back with a seven-run outburst in the ninth and left the tying run standing at first when CofC’s William Privette shut the door for his first save of the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game Two)

UMass Lowell carried that momentum into game two jumping out to a 6-0 lead headed into the bottom of the fifth.

Redshirt freshman Preston Hall got the Cougars on the board with his second homer of the year – a solo shot down the right field line.

The Riverhawks answered with a seven-run sixth to open a 13-1 advantage.

Hall snatched three runs back with his second homer of the day in the seventh.

KEY COUGARS

Hall reached base six times in the twin bill driving in five runs with a double and two homers.

Marr finished the day 4-for-8 including a 3-for-4 effort in game one with a triple and two runs scored.

Hansis went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI in game one and added a spectacular diving catch in game two.

Joseph Mershon launched his second home run of the season – a solo shot – in game one.

Good picked up his second win of the season with eight strikeouts in five and one-third one-run frames.

Reed Parris, Luke Vaks and Privette combined for four and two-thirds shutout innings of relief work.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

Marr extended his reached base streak to 15 games with base knocks in both games.

Hall’s two-homer effort game two was the first multi-home run game of his career.

The Cougars snapped a five-game skid with the game one victory.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Riverhawks will meet in the rubber game of the weekend series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.

