SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cougars Split Saturday twin-bill with Riverhawks

VIDEO: CofC starts practice for 2022 baseball season
VIDEO: CofC starts practice for 2022 baseball season
By College of Charleston Athletics
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Junior Donald Hansis drove in three runs and Ty Good fanned eight in game one, and freshman Preston Hall mashed two home runs in game two to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a doubleheader split with UMass Lowell on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score (Game 1): College of Charleston 11, UMass Lowell 8

Final Score (Game 2): UMass Lowell 15, College of Charleston 5

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (8-7), UMass Lowell (4-9)

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game One)

  • Charleston stormed out of the gate in game one, opening a 9-0 lead over the first five innings highlighted by a two-run triple off the bat of JT Marr in the first.
  • Hansis put an exclamation point on the Cougars’ scoring with a mammoth two-run homer over the scoreboard in right center in the eighth.
  • The Riverhawks fought back with a seven-run outburst in the ninth and left the tying run standing at first when CofC’s William Privette shut the door for his first save of the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game Two)

  • UMass Lowell carried that momentum into game two jumping out to a 6-0 lead headed into the bottom of the fifth.
  • Redshirt freshman Preston Hall got the Cougars on the board with his second homer of the year – a solo shot down the right field line.
  • The Riverhawks answered with a seven-run sixth to open a 13-1 advantage.
  • Hall snatched three runs back with his second homer of the day in the seventh.

KEY COUGARS

  • Hall reached base six times in the twin bill driving in five runs with a double and two homers.
  • Marr finished the day 4-for-8 including a 3-for-4 effort in game one with a triple and two runs scored.
  • Hansis went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI in game one and added a spectacular diving catch in game two.
  • Joseph Mershon launched his second home run of the season – a solo shot – in game one.
  • Good picked up his second win of the season with eight strikeouts in five and one-third one-run frames.
  • Reed Parris, Luke Vaks and Privette combined for four and two-thirds shutout innings of relief work.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • Marr extended his reached base streak to 15 games with base knocks in both games.
  • Hall’s two-homer effort game two was the first multi-home run game of his career.
  • The Cougars snapped a five-game skid with the game one victory.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Riverhawks will meet in the rubber game of the weekend series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer submitted this photo of a downed telephone poll Saturday morning on Rivers Avenue.
FIRST ALERT: Power returning to customers after strong storms, bridges reopen
A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck...
Empty container crushes Charleston Police cruiser amid high winds on Wando Bridge
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said a pursuit that began in North Charleston ended...
Deputies: Person who jumped off Westmoreland Bridge after chase arrested
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
A tornado watch is in effect for Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties until 1 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch issued for Williamsburg, Georgetown Counties

Latest News

VIDEO: CSU loses game one against Canisius
VIDEO: CSU loses game one against Canisius
VIDEO: College of Charleston baseball wins game one of double-header
VIDEO: College of Charleston baseball wins game one of double-header
VIDEO: Siena baseball takes game one over The Citadel
VIDEO: Siena baseball takes game one over The Citadel
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel 1-15, Siena 9-10