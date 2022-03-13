SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies: 18 people arrested in connection to cockfighting in Dorchester County

Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating following the arrest of 18 people in connection to a cockfighting ring in Ridgeville.

Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

At the scene, deputies say they saw many people under a large canopy gathered around a cockfighting ring with roosters actively fighting

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson says deputies called for backup while some participants fled in the woods.

As of 7:40 p.m., 18 people have been arrested and are currently being transported to the Dorchester County Detention Center for processing and booking, Carson says.

35 citations have been issued, according to investigators.

Members of animal control collected the carcasses of the dead roosters and are dealing with the live roosters confiscated at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer submitted this photo of a downed telephone poll Saturday morning on Rivers Avenue.
FIRST ALERT: Power returning to customers after strong storms, bridges reopen
A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck...
Empty container crushes Charleston Police cruiser amid high winds on Wando Bridge
Pictures of the suspect sought in a bank robbery in Summerville.
Police release pictures of suspect sought in Summerville bank robbery
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said a pursuit that began in North Charleston ended...
Deputies: Person who jumped off Westmoreland Bridge after chase arrested
Officers responded to the 100 block of Annandale Court in the Irongate neighborhood Friday...
Summerville Police investigating Friday morning shooting

Latest News

Troopers are reporting a traffic light defect in this area.
FIRST ALERT: Accident closes portion of Ashley Phosphate Road
Deryn and Daelyn Malden are the owners of Brown Girls Ball, one of the vendors at the 2022...
Hundreds attend 2022 Charleston Black Expo
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
Crews were called out to 3622 Conch St off of Macoma Drive at 3:20 p.m.
Crews investigating heavy fire at Mount Pleasant home