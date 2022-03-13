SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Crash, down power lines close parts of Highway 165 in Ravenel

It happened at the 5700 block of the highway in Ravenel.
It happened at the 5700 block of the highway in Ravenel.(WMBF/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says down power lines caused by a vehicle flipping and hitting a pole have closed a portion of Highway 165.

It happened at the 5700 block of the highway in Ravenel.

Deputies say avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer submitted this photo of a downed telephone poll Saturday morning on Rivers Avenue.
FIRST ALERT: Power returning to customers after strong storms, bridges reopen
A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck...
Empty container crushes Charleston Police cruiser amid high winds on Wando Bridge
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said a pursuit that began in North Charleston ended...
Deputies: Person who jumped off Westmoreland Bridge after chase arrested
Trump began the night speaking on the current situation with Ukraine, in part claiming that...
Former President Trump speaks at South Carolina rally, criticizes Biden and praises SC governor

Latest News

Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies: 18 people arrested in connection to cockfighting in Dorchester County
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
The Berkeley County Exchange Club hosted a Saint Patrick’s Day Pickleball FUNdraiser this...
Pickleball tournament raises money for homeless veterans, scholarships
The summer internship will pay $13.75 an hour and will last four to six weeks long.
Charleston County Public Safety aims to empower the younger generation