FIRST ALERT: Crash, down power lines close parts of Highway 165 in Ravenel

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says down power lines caused by a vehicle flipping and hitting a pole have closed a portion of Highway 165.

It happened at the 5700 block of the highway in Ravenel.

Deputies say avoid the area if possible.

Highway 165 in the 5700 block is closed because of a crash that brought down power lines. Vehicle flipped and hit a pole. Avoid the area if possible. #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/gobxL4X4ai — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) March 13, 2022

