Former President Trump speaks at South Carolina rally

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State leaders and Former President Donald Trump are speaking at a rally in Florence on Saturday.

Click here to watch.

Trump was scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

State leaders like Drew McKissick, S.C. GOP Chairman, Henry McMaster, South Carolina Gov., Russell Fry, S.C. Lawmaker/ running for S.C. District 7 and Katie Arrington, running for S.C. District 1 spoke earlier in the day.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.