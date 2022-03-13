SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Much cooler today with plenty of sunshine!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Stephanie Sine
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, expect a sunny and chilly afternoon with highs only in the low to mid 50s. That’s around 15° below average for this time of the year. One more cold night is expected tonight with temperatures falling into mid to upper 30s. A few spots away from the coast could drop below freezing. Patchy frost is possible once again. The cold snap will be short-lived with upper 60s returning Monday and 70s by Tuesday. Another rain chance will head our way by the middle of the week as an area of low pressure approaches. Temperatures warm to near 80 degrees by the end of the week.

TODAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 53, Low 38.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 66, Low 50.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 72, Low 59.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 73, Low 56.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. An Isolated Shower Possible. High 74, Low 58.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer submitted this photo of a downed telephone poll Saturday morning on Rivers Avenue.
FIRST ALERT: Power returning to customers after strong storms, bridges reopen
A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck...
Empty container crushes Charleston Police cruiser amid high winds on Wando Bridge
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said a pursuit that began in North Charleston ended...
Deputies: Person who jumped off Westmoreland Bridge after chase arrested
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies: 18 people arrested in connection to cockfighting in Dorchester County

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your nighttime weather forecast
Source: Live5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT WEATHER Saturday morning 3/12
Source: Live5
FIRST ALERT DESK: Severe thunderstorms possible Saturday morning.
Source: Live5
FIRST ALERT DESK: Tracking potential strong to severe thunderstorms in the Lowcountry