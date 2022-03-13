Much cooler today with plenty of sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, expect a sunny and chilly afternoon with highs only in the low to mid 50s. That’s around 15° below average for this time of the year. One more cold night is expected tonight with temperatures falling into mid to upper 30s. A few spots away from the coast could drop below freezing. Patchy frost is possible once again. The cold snap will be short-lived with upper 60s returning Monday and 70s by Tuesday. Another rain chance will head our way by the middle of the week as an area of low pressure approaches. Temperatures warm to near 80 degrees by the end of the week.

TODAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 53, Low 38.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 66, Low 50.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 72, Low 59.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 73, Low 56.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. An Isolated Shower Possible. High 74, Low 58.

