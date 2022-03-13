SC Lottery
No. 18 Tigers outlast Huskies 10-4

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:02 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. – Behind 15 hits and at least one run in six consecutive innings, No. 18 Clemson defeated Northeastern 10-4 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 14-0, their best start to a season since 1992, when they started 17-0. It was also Clemson’s 15th win in a row dating to 2021, tied for the sixth-longest winning streak in school history.

The Huskies (6-7-1) scored first on Luke Beckstein’s two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the second inning, then Clemson responded with two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Chad Fairey grounded a run-scoring single, then Jonathan French executed a safety squeeze bunt to put Clemson ahead 2-1. In the third inning, Cooper Ingle hit a run-scoring single to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.

After the Huskies plated a run in the top of the fourth inning, Tyler Corbitt ripped a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth inning and Ingle led off the fifth inning with his second homer of the season. Four batters later in the frame, French laced a two-out, run-scoring single, then Dylan Brewer lofted a run-scoring double to put Clemson ahead 7-2.

Mike Sirota belted a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning to narrow Clemson’s lead, but French, who had a career-high four RBIs, responded with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning. Caden Grice hit a solo homer, his fourth of the year, in the seventh inning, meaning every Clemson starter had a hit in the game.

Tiger starter Nick Hoffmann (3-0) earned the win by tossing 7.0 solid innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs and one walk with four strikeouts. Northeastern starter Sebastian Keane (1-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered eight hits, six runs (five earned) and one walk with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched.

The series concludes Sunday at noon on ACC Network Extra.

