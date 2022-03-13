SC Lottery
Pickleball tournament raises money for homeless veterans, scholarships

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Exchange Club hosted a Saint Patrick’s Day Pickleball FUNdraiser this weekend at the Goose Creek Recreation Center to support two causes.

The tournament supports homeless veterans with Project ZERO, and the Exchange Club high school scholarship fund in Berkeley County.

Tournament director Ken Hammer says Project ZERO helps with funding for homeless veterans to get off the street and into a house. Hammer said funding scholarships for Berkeley County students is also very important for them.

“Some of these kids wouldn’t have the opportunity to go to college unless we raised the money for the scholarship, so it’s really important that they have the opportunity to further their education,” Hammer said.

“It’s really exciting. I know nothing about pickleball so I’m learning as we go, but it looks like it’s a lot of fun. I might have to take up the sport and get involved,” said Elizabeth Grantham, former national president of the National Exchange Club.

The two-day fundraiser brought about 50 participants together from around the Lowcountry to play in the first annual tournament.

