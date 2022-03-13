SC Lottery
SC GOP representatives react to criticisms at Trump rally

During the rally, Trump commented on both Mace and Rice.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Republican representatives Nancy Mace and Tom Rice were frequent topics at a rally held for former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Mace’s primary opponent for U.S. District 1 Katie Arrington spoke at the rally in Florence, South Carolina while Mace was notable absent. Arrington took shots at Mace for blaming Trump for the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capital.

“Let’s not forget those turncoats,” Arrington said. “You know who I’m talking about, the Liz Cheney of the south, none other than Nancy Mace.”

Later in the night, Trump also commented on both Mace and Rice.

“Unfortunately, for the patriots of South Carolina, you currently have two atrocious RINOs (Republican in name only) there are bad people in the house,” Trump said, referring to Rice and Mace. “Who went to Washington sold you out and partnered with the Democrats to stab the Republican Party and frankly to stab our country in the back.”

Mace’s campaign has not commented on the remarks from Trump but did issue this statement on Arrington.

Our opponent has proven two things - she’s the only Republican to lose this district in 40 years, and she will say just about anything. Voters in the 1st know Nancy Mace. They voted for her before and will do so again. They appreciate her standing up for the Lowcountry and her trustworthiness, something our opponent lacks.

Rice’s primary opponent for U.S. District 7, Russell Fry, also spoke at the rally. In a statement, Rice says Trump’s comment stems from him voting to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capital.

Trump is here because, like no one else I’ve ever met, he is consumed by spite. I took one vote he didn’t like and now he’s chosen to support a yes-man candidate who has and will bow to anything he says, no matter what. If you want a Congressman who supports political violence in Ukraine or the United States Capitol, who supports party over country, who supports a would-be tyrant over the Constitution, and who makes decisions based solely on re-election, then Russell Fry is your candidate. If you want a Congressman who cowers to no man, who votes for what is right, even when it’s hard, and who has fought like hell for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, then I hope to earn your vote.

