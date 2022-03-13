SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC House to start budget debate; billion-dollar split looms

The 2022-23 South Carolina budget sits on the desk of state Rep. Bill Whitmire, R-Walhalla, on...
The 2022-23 South Carolina budget sits on the desk of state Rep. Bill Whitmire, R-Walhalla, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina House will begin debate on the state’s $14 billion budget Monday, but one billion-dollar bit of business probably won’t get settled until well into the spring.

Lawmakers have an unprecedented amount of money to spend between the booming economy, federal stimulus money and cash lawmakers saved over the past few years.

There is $1 billion set aside to improve roads, money for salary increases for state employees, law enforcement and teachers. But the difference in the income tax cut plans passed by the House and Senate likely won’t be resolved for more than a month.

The House sets aside $600 million, while the Senate wants to spend $2 billion.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer submitted this photo of a downed telephone poll Saturday morning on Rivers Avenue.
FIRST ALERT: Power returning to customers after strong storms, bridges reopen
A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck...
Empty container crushes Charleston Police cruiser amid high winds on Wando Bridge
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said a pursuit that began in North Charleston ended...
Deputies: Person who jumped off Westmoreland Bridge after chase arrested
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies: 18 people arrested in connection to cockfighting in Dorchester County

Latest News

The summer internship will pay $13.75 an hour and will last four to six weeks long.
Charleston County Public Safety aims to empower the younger generation
Trump began the night speaking on the current situation with Ukraine, in part claiming that...
Former President Trump speaks at South Carolina rally, criticizes Biden and praises SC governor
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies: 18 people arrested in connection to cockfighting in Dorchester County