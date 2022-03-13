SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Stingrays fall in homestand finale

South Carolina Stingrays hockey
South Carolina Stingrays hockey(Live 5 News)
By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Led by Dylan Wells’ 45-save performance, the Norfolk Admirals (20-30-2-3) topped the South Carolina Stingrays (18-32-6-0) by a final score of 3-2 to finish their seven game homestand at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday night.

For the second straight night, the scoring started with a special teams goal as the Admirals took a 1-0 lead off a power play tally nearly halfway through the opening frame. Norfolk swung the puck from right to left where Noah Corson kept swatting the puck until it rolled past Ryan Bednard for his 11th goal of the year.

The Stingrays stung back early into the second period as Cam Strong scored his first goal as a Stingray and fifth overall this season. Gregory DiTomaso fired a shot from the left point that Strong knifed out of the air, redirecting the puck past Wells for the tie game.

Just over a minute later, Andrew Cherniwchan gave the Stingrays a 2-1 lead with his team-leading 18th tuck of the season. 

Cherniwchan cleaned up a loose rebound from Ryan Dmowski and slid the puck through the five-hole and into the back of the net.

Norfolk fought back and finished the contest with two goals in the third period. It started with Mackenzie Dwyer’s first professional hockey goal nearly four minutes into the final period. Dwyer poked the puck away from a Stingrays forward and raced the other way for a breakaway shot past Bednard to tie the contest.

Alex Tonge finished the comeback and give the Admirals the final lead of the night. Tonge tipped a shot from Christian Hausinger and popped it over the Stingrays netminder for the 3-2 lead with just under seven and a half minutes remaining in regulation.

The Stingrays return to action March 13, at 3:05 p.m. as the team heads to Duluth, Georgia to take on the Atlanta Gladiators for the final time this season at Gas South Arena.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer submitted this photo of a downed telephone poll Saturday morning on Rivers Avenue.
FIRST ALERT: Power returning to customers after strong storms, bridges reopen
A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck...
Empty container crushes Charleston Police cruiser amid high winds on Wando Bridge
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said a pursuit that began in North Charleston ended...
Deputies: Person who jumped off Westmoreland Bridge after chase arrested
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
A tornado watch is in effect for Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties until 1 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch issued for Williamsburg, Georgetown Counties

Latest News

VIDEO: Stingrays drop first game under interim head coach
VIDEO: Stingrays drop first game under interim head coach
South Carolina Stingrays hockey
Stingrays drop first game under interim head coach
South Carolina Stingrays hockey
Gaul and Jakaitis To Be Inducted into Stingrays Hall of Fame
VIDEO: Stingrays fire head coach Ryan Blair
VIDEO: Stingrays fire head coach Ryan Blair