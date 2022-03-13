SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

William Hurt, star of ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘Body Heat,’ dies

William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the...
William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71. Hurt's son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday, March 13, 2022 of natural causes.(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71.

Hurt’s son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday of natural causes. He said Hurt died peacefully, among family. Deadline first reported Hurt’s death.

In a long-running career, Hurt was three times nominated for an Academy Award, winning for 1985′s “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” After his screen debut in 1980′s Paddy Chayefsky-scripted “Altered States” as a psychopathologist studying schizophrenia and experimenting with sensory deprivation, Hurt quickly emerged as one of the 1980s foremost leading men.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer submitted this photo of a downed telephone poll Saturday morning on Rivers Avenue.
FIRST ALERT: Power returning to customers after strong storms, bridges reopen
A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck...
Empty container crushes Charleston Police cruiser amid high winds on Wando Bridge
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said a pursuit that began in North Charleston ended...
Deputies: Person who jumped off Westmoreland Bridge after chase arrested
Trump began the night speaking on the current situation with Ukraine, in part claiming that...
Former President Trump speaks at South Carolina rally, criticizes Biden and praises SC governor

Latest News

SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
Trump began the night speaking on the current situation with Ukraine, in part claiming that...
Former President Trump speaks at South Carolina rally, criticizes Biden and praises SC governor
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19