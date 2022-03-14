Charleston Co. School Board sets up committee ahead of superintendent search

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has taken its first steps in selecting the next superintendent for South Carolina’s second largest school district.

It’s been more than two months since Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait abruptly resigned.

On Monday, the school board took action to find her permanent replacement. Before the board will consider candidates, they need to hire a consulting firm to assist in the process.

At the Committee of the Whole meeting, the school board announced the formation of a committee to vet the firms and bring recommendations to the full board. The ad hoc firm selection committee is made up of board members Helen Fraizer, Joyce Green and Kate Darby.

The firms currently being considered are:

Alma Advisory Group

Buffkin Baker

BWP & Associates

Coleman Lew Canny Bowen

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates

Ray and Associates, Inc.

S.C. School Boards Association

The board has been given a packet of additional information, including a more comprehensive timeline for when a new superintendent could be selected – however that timeline has not yet been released to the public.

Green, who will chair firm selection committee, says she wants to have a recommendation on which firm to use by the April school board meeting.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.