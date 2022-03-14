SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. School Board sets up committee ahead of superintendent search

By Nick Reagan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has taken its first steps in selecting the next superintendent for South Carolina’s second largest school district.

It’s been more than two months since Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait abruptly resigned.

On Monday, the school board took action to find her permanent replacement. Before the board will consider candidates, they need to hire a consulting firm to assist in the process.

At the Committee of the Whole meeting, the school board announced the formation of a committee to vet the firms and bring recommendations to the full board. The ad hoc firm selection committee is made up of board members Helen Fraizer, Joyce Green and Kate Darby.

The firms currently being considered are:

  • Alma Advisory Group
  • Buffkin Baker
  • BWP & Associates
  • Coleman Lew Canny Bowen
  • Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
  • Ray and Associates, Inc.
  • S.C. School Boards Association

The board has been given a packet of additional information, including a more comprehensive timeline for when a new superintendent could be selected – however that timeline has not yet been released to the public.

Green, who will chair firm selection committee, says she wants to have a recommendation on which firm to use by the April school board meeting.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the rally, Trump commented on both Mace and Rice.
SC GOP representatives react to criticisms at Trump rally
Trump began the night speaking on the current situation with Ukraine, in part claiming that...
Former President Trump speaks at South Carolina rally, criticizes Biden and praises SC governor
Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies: 18 people arrested in connection to cockfighting in Dorchester County
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
A reporter from Live 5 was on the scene and able to take a photo of the incident around noon.
Plane flips onto another plane at Charleston airport

Latest News

Board members for Dorchester School District Two are expected to name several finalists for the...
Dorchester School District Two expected to name finalists for superintendent search
Investigators arrested Kyle Christopher Gunther who was charged with multiple counts of sexual...
Investigators arrest Hanahan man in case involving child pornography
Sheriff Duane Lewis said investigators are looking for 49-year-old Shannon Ann Bonilla who has...
Deputies searching for woman on murder charge after body found
The suspect's charges stem from an investigation on March 2 when deputies received an emergency...
Teenager wanted for Sangaree double murder captured at Florida hotel room