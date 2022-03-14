Classroom Champs: Teacher needs visual supplies for fourth grade students before project expires

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Flowertown fourth grade teacher Johnathan Dugan loves merging the world of creativity and the arts with the world of science, math and social studies in teaching his students.

He says when it comes to courses like math and science they involve plenty of strategy but also using different methods of teaching.

Dugan says most kids are visual learners and he’s always looking to visual hands on sources to help his students understand his lessons.

For Dugan’s Donor’s Choose Project he’s asking for items like Legos, colored pencils, individual white boards for students along with markers. Dugan says these supplies will allow his students to be engaged in their learning.

“These supplies break the ice and say, ’Hey lets learn these strategies together and a different outlet to express versus paper and pencil.’ It takes the focus off this is a skill you will learn today to let’s try something new and realize the meaning behind it is helping them be a better student,” Dugan said.

You can help this Flowertown teacher give his fourth graders the supplies they need to help foster their visual learning all while expressing themselves. This project entitled “Create It!” still only $259 dollars to be funded.

You can help make this a reality by donating and becoming a classroom champion right now. Again, this project is set to expire soon.

If you want to help this fourth grade class, you can click on this link to donate.

All donations are tax deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

