SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Classroom Champs: Teacher needs visual supplies for fourth grade students before project expires

Flowertown fourth grade teacher Johnathan Dugan loves merging the world of creativity and the...
Flowertown fourth grade teacher Johnathan Dugan loves merging the world of creativity and the arts with the world of science, math and social studies in teaching his students.(Jonathan Dugan)
By Aisha Tyler
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Flowertown fourth grade teacher Johnathan Dugan loves merging the world of creativity and the arts with the world of science, math and social studies in teaching his students.

He says when it comes to courses like math and science they involve plenty of strategy but also using different methods of teaching.

Dugan says most kids are visual learners and he’s always looking to visual hands on sources to help his students understand his lessons.

For Dugan’s Donor’s Choose Project he’s asking for items like Legos, colored pencils, individual white boards for students along with markers. Dugan says these supplies will allow his students to be engaged in their learning.

“These supplies break the ice and say, ’Hey lets learn these strategies together and a different outlet to express versus paper and pencil.’ It takes the focus off this is a skill you will learn today to let’s try something new and realize the meaning behind it is helping them be a better student,” Dugan said.

You can help this Flowertown teacher give his fourth graders the supplies they need to help foster their visual learning all while expressing themselves. This project entitled “Create It!” still only $259 dollars to be funded.

You can help make this a reality by donating and becoming a classroom champion right now. Again, this project is set to expire soon.

If you want to help this fourth grade class, you can click on this link to donate.

All donations are tax deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the rally, Trump commented on both Mace and Rice.
SC GOP representatives react to criticisms at Trump rally
Trump began the night speaking on the current situation with Ukraine, in part claiming that...
Former President Trump speaks at South Carolina rally, criticizes Biden and praises SC governor
Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies: 18 people arrested in connection to cockfighting in Dorchester County
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
A reporter from Live 5 was on the scene and able to take a photo of the incident around noon.
Plane flips onto another plane at Charleston airport

Latest News

After a week of interviews and a monthslong search, a Lowcountry school district has named its...
Dorchester School District Two name finalists for superintendent search
The Charleston County School District has taken its first steps in selecting the next...
Charleston Co. School Board sets up committee ahead of superintendent search
Investigators arrested Kyle Christopher Gunther who was charged with multiple counts of sexual...
Investigators arrest Hanahan man in case involving child pornography
Sheriff Duane Lewis said investigators are looking for 49-year-old Shannon Ann Bonilla who has...
Deputies searching for woman on murder charge after body found