Cops: Victim gets money back after chasing down armed robber in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A victim of an armed robbery got his money back after he chased down an armed robber in North Charleston, according to police.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 22-year-old Raheem Raishai Gamble and charged him with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

His charges stem from an incident that happened Saturday morning at the Money Man Pawn on 5251 Dorchester Road where officers responded to an armed robbery and a report that the victim was chasing the suspect’s vehicle.

The victim said it began when he was heading towards his truck, saw the suspect parked near him and was asked if he wanted to buy a gun that the suspect took out. A report states when the victim said, “No,” the suspect got out of his car, pointed the gun at the victim and said, ”Give me all your money.”

Vehicle chase starts following robbery

After the victim gave the money to the suspect, the suspect got in his car and fled the area, a report states. The victim said he got into his truck and began chasing the suspect while calling 911 and giving operators updates on their location.

At one point, the victim said he managed to box the suspect’s vehicle in and demand his money back to which the suspect complied. Authorities say when the victim told the suspect that he had the police on the phone and they were on their way to the scene, the suspect fled on foot.

According to police, a short time later, Gamble approached officers and said that was his car, the vehicle had been stolen, and denied any involvement with the armed robbery.

Investigators say Gamble said he had been home all day.

A report states that the victim said Gamble was “100%” the suspect who had robbed him.

