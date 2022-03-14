Deputies searching for woman on murder charge after body found

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has identified a wanted suspect in connection to the discovery of a murder victim’s body in the Ladson area on Friday night.

Sheriff Duane Lewis said investigators are looking for 49-year-old Shannon Ann Bonilla who has an active warrant for murder.

Bonilla is known to frequent the Ladson area, according to the sheriff’s office.

“She is described as being 5′7″ and weighing approximately 140 pounds,” BCSO officials said. “Bonilla has dark-colored hair and blue eyes.”

On Friday evening, deputies responded to an area off of Highway 78 in reference to a possible deceased person. Once deputies arrived on scene, they were able to discover the body that was buried in an area behind 119 College Park Road, according to investigators.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 35-year-old Jonathan Michael Jones of Walterboro.

